PROVO — BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki confirmed to the media Tuesday that Riley Burt is now being coached by him, on the defensive side of the ball.

Burt is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound sophomore from Box Elder High, who saw brief playing time in 2015 at running back. Fans remember him fondly for ripping off a 41-yard run in a 38-24 win against Cincinnati. Burt's career totals, without that 41-yard run, are 13 carries for 45 yards. He redshirted and played on the scout team in 2016.

BYU's rushing attack was a point of concern in the Cougars' 27-0 loss to LSU. BYU finished the game with negative five yards rushing, with running backs KJ Hall and Kavika Fonua leaving the game early due to injuries. Fonua is expected to play this week against Utah, while Hall remains questionable.

Regarding the move of Burt to cornerback, Tuiaki stated, "We felt like it was a better fit for him. ... He's fast enough — just want to test his hips and see where he is."