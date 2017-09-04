Utah Valley University senior middle blocker Madison Dennison was named Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 28 through Sept. 3. This is her first WAC Player of the Week honor of the season and the third of her career.

The Pleasant Grove, Utah native helped the Wolverines to a 3-1 record last week, with the lone setback coming in a tightly contested three-set battle to No. 9 Kansas. Dennison led the Wolverines on both sides of the net, averaging 3.46 kills and 1.38 blocks per set. She also hit an impressive .404 for the week. Among Dennison's performances last week was a 12-kill and .579 hitting performance in a sweep of Montana, as well as 17 kills, a .444 attack percentage and eight blocks in a four-set win over Long Beach State. Dennison's 17-kill performance against the 49ers matched a career-high effort. A preseason All-WAC selection, she was named to the Wolverine Invitational All-Tournament Team for her stellar showing.

Dennison now leads the WAC in total blocks (37) and blocks per set (1.48), while ranking fourth in points per set (4.02), fifth in hitting percentage (.302) and eighth in kills per set (3.08).

Other nominees included: Haylee Robertsof CSU Bakersfield who averaged 3.69 kills on .416 hitting to go with 0.62 blocks per set en route to tournament MVP honors at the Jackrabbit Invitational; Chicago State's Carmen Carvajal who averaged 4.08 kills and 3.00 digs per set as the Cougars went 2-1 at the UC Riverside/Cal State Fullerton Invitational last weekend; Teagan DeFalco of Grand Canyon averaged 3.10 kills, 3.40 digs and 0.60 blocks per set last week; Kansas City's Mykal Sadler who was named to the Cougar Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging 2.55 kills on .368 hitting and 0.91 blocks digs per set last week; and Barbara Silva of UT Rio Grande Valley who averaged 3.00 kills and 2.50 digs per set last week and was named to the all-tournament team at the Oregon Classic.

Dennison and the Wolverines return to action on Monday at 6 p.m., at Idaho State, before facing in-state rival Utah State on Tuesday at 7 p.m., in Logan.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.