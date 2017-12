UTAH UTES (1-0, 0-0)

NORTH DAKOTA (0-1): Lost at Utah, 37-16. Next: Saturday vs. Missouri State (0-1).

BYU (1-1): Lost to LSU, 27-0 in New Orleans. Next: Saturday vs. Utah (1-0).

SAN JOSE STATE (1-1): Defeated Cal Poly, 34-13. Next: Saturday at Texas (0-1).

ARIZONA (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Northern Arizona, 62-24. Next: Saturday vs. Houston (0-0).

STANFORD (1-0, 0-0): Had a bye. Next: Saturday at USC (1-0, 0-0).

USC (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Western Michigan, 49-31. Next: Saturday vs. Stanford (1-0, 0-0).

ARIZONA STATE (1-0, 0-0): Defeated New Mexico State, 37-31. Next: Saturday vs. San Diego State (1-0).

OREGON (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Southern Utah, 77-21. Next: Saturday vs. Nebraska (1-0).

UCLA (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Texas A&M, 45-44. Next: Saturday vs. Hawaii (2-0).

WASHINGTON STATE (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Montana State, 31-0. Next: Saturday vs. Boise State (1-0).

WASHINGTON (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Rutgers, 30-14. Next: Saturday vs. Montana (1-0).

COLORADO (1-0, 0-0): Defeated Colorado State, 17-3. Next: Saturday vs. Texas State (1-0).