BYU failed at almost every level as it fell 27-0 to LSU in New Orleans on Saturday.

The Cougars would have had a hard time beating the incredibly tough and talented Tigers even on the best of days. BYU would have gotten some leniency in the report card had it at least done something positive, particularly on offense. Apart from some solid work in the red zone by the defense, there's not much that the Cougars will be able to look back on and say was good.

Here's BYU's report card versus LSU:

Offense

Yes, BYU played one of the top defensive teams in the nation, but there are no positives from the Cougar offense.

The rushing game was a monumental disaster as the Cougars had -5 yards on the night. While you can't expect to get a lot of yards against a stout LSU defense, it is unacceptable to be held to negative yardage.

BYU desperately needed Tanner Mangum to be on point Saturday night, and he was far from that. He only completed 50 percent of his passes, and his average was 4.3 yards per attempt. His accuracy was off for much of the night. But he also didn't get much help from his receivers.

If BYU had done anything positive against this tough LSU defense, it would have earned a passing grade. As tough of a test as this was, you have to at least accomplish something to get a passing grade. BYU didn't even manage to cross the 50-yard line.

Grade: F

Defense

Unlike the offense, there were actually some positives for the BYU defense. The Cougars simply couldn't stop the best running back in the nation in Derrius Guice. Guice and company finished with 260 rushing yards. They also couldn't stop Danny Etling from completing passes on the few times LSU decided not to run the ball as he went 14 for 17 for 171 yards.

The one thing that keeps BYU's defense from failing as well was its red zone defense. The Cougars held the Tigers to two field goals, a missed field goal and even stopped the Tigers on fourth down with their backs to the goal line.

This game could have easily been 50-0 if it weren't for the defense hanging on despite getting almost no rest. But there's still plenty of work to do as missed tackles abounded at times in this one.

Grade: D+

Special teams

Special teams were doing decent until Jonny Linehan decided to run yet another ill-advised fake punt. That decision took away what little momentum BYU had when it held the Tigers on a goal-line stand. Linehan had a good day when he actually decided to punt the ball, and he averaged 42 yards a punt. Jonnah Trinnaman had some good returns that could have gone for big yardage had BYU not been playing the incredibly talented LSU Tigers.

As for the kicker, we'll never know how good Rhett Almond would have done in this game as BYU couldn't cross the 50, much less get in the range of his leg.

Grade: D+

Coaching

Questions are starting to mount about Ty Detmer's offensive scheme. BYU's offense looked bad last week and absolutely dreadful this week. This is certainly not the high-octane offense BYU fans hoped for when Kalani Sitake brought Detmer on. It seemed like the offensive coaching staff had no idea how to move the ball on LSU, much less beat them.

Worse, BYU had a warmup game against an FCS opponent, and it didn't look like the Cougars had fixed a thing. Granted, LSU is LSU. Still, you would hope for at least some signs of life, particularly from this anemic-at-best offense.

Sitake has his work cut out for him as he tries to prepare for Utah next week. The lack of morale on the BYU sideline was obvious even on TV. While the Utes aren't LSU, they'll easily dominate the Cougars if BYU plays like this.

Grade: D-

Overall

BYU needed to get an A+ to win this game against a top-tier opponent like LSU, and it came nowhere close. LSU moved the ball almost at will aside from some impressive red zone defense. But the offense's efforts were so bad that it negates what little positives the defense brought.

Grade: D-

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.