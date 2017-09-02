The Dixie State women’s cross-country team took home a first-place finish Saturday, while the men’s team secured third place in the open division at the NAU George Kyte Invitational in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Dixie State women as a team took home first place overall with a team time of 1:26:25.3 in a 2.6 mile run. Senior Skyler Storie was the top finisher for the Trailblazers in the women’s race as she finished in second in the open division with a time of 16:50.5. Freshman Billie Hatch was right behind Storie in third as she tallied a time of 17:06.3. Freshman Laynee Wells finished in sixth place with a time of 17:23.3. Wells edged out Anela Christensen, who recorded a time of 17:28.9, to finish in seventh. Dixie State had six total runners finish in the top 15 of the race.

A team time of 2:09:08.6 was good enough to earn a third-place team finish for the Dixie State men in a 4.5 mile run. Junior Hunter Chamberlain claimed third place in the open division and was the lead man for Dixie State with a time of 24:52.1. Two other runners finished in the top 10 for the Trailblazers, including sophomore Ben Fish, who crossed the finish line in sixth place with a time of 25:21.2. Sophomore Miguel Ramirez finished two spots behind Fish in eighth place with a time of 25:28.6. Freshman Tyler Fessler finished with a time of 26:13.2, solidifying a 23rd-place finish.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will travel north to Provo to compete in the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday, Sept. 16, before a quick trip to the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.