The Utah State Eastern women's soccer team wins the Fiesta Henderson Soccer Invitational after defeating Sheridan College, 4-1, on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Eastern overcame hot weather to take a 2-0 lead at halftime over Sheridan. Temperatures during the game reached 105 degrees.

Head coach Ammon Bennett had to go to his bench frequently to help his players with the conditions.

After halftime, Sheridan scored a goal quickly in the first few minutes of the half.

Eastern rebounded 10 seconds later with another goal to put it ahead at 3-1

Toward the end of the second half, USU Eastern finally put Sheridan away with a goal to secure the win.

Sophomore goalkeeper Shyann Jones was in net for Eastern for the entirety of the game.

Contributing on offense for USU Eastern was Kori Jorgenson, Abigail Barnum, Kalli Prendergast and McKenna Wiscombe who each had a goal.

Freshmen Sylvie Call and Allyson Barraza each earned an assist in the game. Sophomores Alexis Hill and Jorgenson also picked up assists in the win.

Bennett said after the game that he was pleased with his offense despite the substitutions interrupting the flow of the game.

"Overall offense was pretty good. We missed on a few other pretty good opportunities," said Bennett. "Sheridan was a feisty group. They actually had some decent tries."

USU Eastern's record now sits at 3-1 overall with another trip to Las Vegas next weekend to open conference play against the College of Southern Nevada.

Loren Miller is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho and a Graduate Assistant at Utah State Eastern, a junior college in Price. EMAIL: loren.miller@usu.edu