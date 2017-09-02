Lone Peak High's defense was far from intimidated against quarterback Cammon Cooper and Lehi's high-powered offense, shutting down the Pioneers 40-7 final on Friday. The Knights held the Pioneers scoreless throughout the first half. Lone Peak also committed two turnovers all night, one resulted into a 60-yard touchdown by defensive back Michael Daley.

Offensively, the Knights quarterback Brock Jones finished the game with 281 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception. Running back Masen Wake rushed for 91 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Kaden Clemens led the team with eight catches for 115 yards. Along with fellow receiver Cody Collins, who led the team with two receiving touchdowns.

The Knights improve its record to 2-1 and will face Highland next week at home. While the Pioneers fall to 2-1 and are looking to bounce back next week at home against Springville.