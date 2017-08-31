It was a relief to just go play a different team. We’ve been battling in practice against the defense, and it was good to just get those first-game jitters out.

SALT LAKE CITY — Darren Carrington II doesn’t really need extra motivation when he steps on the football field.

But if he did, he said he found it in the friendship and support of his new teammates.

“It’s just a cool family environment,” he said of the team he joined last month after being dismissed from the Oregon program following an arrest for DUI on July 1. “With having that, it only makes you want to go out and play harder.”

If Carrington can play harder — and he says he and the Utes can — Utah fans will enjoy a special season. The senior wide receiver finished with 127 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown in Utah’s 37-16 win over North Dakota.

With his family in the stands to cheer him on, Carrington became the favorite target of sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was impressive in the first start of his collegiate career.

“He’s just a ball player,” Carrington said of Huntley grinning. “I just want to be the veteran he can always go to. When something falls down, he can just look my way if worse comes to worse.”

That’s exactly what Huntley did over and over, and the result was a Utah team that moved the ball significantly, despite 11 penalties that cost them 139 yards. Even with the first-game jitters and some offensive miscues, Carrington was optimistic about his new team’s upside.

“It was a relief to just go play a different team,” he said. “We’ve been battling in practice against the defense, and it was good to just get those first-game jitters out. I feel like we’re going to get rolling after this.”

The offense, he said, has more upside than they showed against the Fighting Hawks.

“We had our slip-ups in the first half — first game jitters,” he said. “We got that all out. I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Carrington acknowledged that coaches have surrounded him with support and a plan that will help him make the most of his second chance. The most essential aspect of that, he said, is his teammates.

“From the defense and the offense it’s just straight brotherhood,” he said. “We’re always hanging around, joking around, everybody talks to each other around here.”

He didn’t expect the Utes to rely on him as much as they did in Thursday’s season opener.

“But coach Taylor was coming to me, and it felt great,” Carrington said smiling. “I just want to take full advantage of every opportunity I get to step back on this field because you never know when it could be gone.”

Head coach Kyle Whittingham said Carrington made himself the keystone of the throw game with his abilities. “I don’t think it was the plan to target him that many times,” Whittingham said. “He’s a very polished receiver, but we didn’t go in thinking, ‘Let’s get Darren 10 catches for 100-plus yards, but when you’re as talented as he is, you’re going to get a lot of touches.”

In between praising his new teammates and predicting great things for the offense, Carrington said he was just overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity,” he said. “And for giving Coach Whit and his coaching staff the strength to just bring me on and take me in. It’s just like I was here all my college career. It’s just great.”