SALT LAKE CITY — That’s 10. Although not a perfect one, the 25th-ranked Utah Utes won their 10th consecutive season opener with a 37-16 victory over North Dakota Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“A lot of good things in the game, a lot of not so good things,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who noted that it was kind of a mixed bag on offense. “We did some good things but far too many penalties.”

The Utes were penalized 11 times for 139 yards with a majority of the flags coming on offense. Whittingham also wanted to see better ball security, as in not holding the ball so loose.

However, the positives outweighed the negatives as a pair of Utah runs were extended. The Utes haven’t lost a season opener since 2007 and have now prevailed in 13 consecutive home openers.

“It was a good start and gave us plenty to work on for our next opponent (BYU) in nine days,” Whittingham said. “So that is what we will do.”

Besides another 1-0 beginning to a season, it proved to be a solid debut for new offensive coordinator Troy Taylor’s offense and sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley. The Utes netted 499 yards and Huntley completed 23 of 32 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate start.

“It was just good to get the first game out of the way,” Huntley said. “So we’re going to build from here.”

Other bright spots for the offense included running back Zack Moss (128 yards rushing) and wide receiver Darren Carrington II (10 catches for 127 yards).

The Taylor era got off to a rocky start. Utah came up empty on its first two possessions, recording 68 yards on 15 plays with an interception and a missed field-goal attempt.

“As a team we had to get settled in and just focus on our assignments,” said Huntley, who was picked off on the game’s opening drive.

After completing his first two throws, the sophomore missed his target on the third. North Dakota cornerback Evan Holm intercepted Huntley and gave the Fighting Hawks the ball deep into Utah territory.

North Dakota cashed in with a 32-yard field goal by Reid Taubenheim to take a 3-0 lead with 9:58 to play in the opening quarter.

Utah’s second opportunity on offense ended with a 45-yard field goal attempt by Chayden Johnston that was wide left.

The Utes then got defensive, holding the Fighting Hawks to three plays and a punt. That led to the offense’s first touchdown march of the season. It consisted of 81 yards and took 10 plays. Huntley culminated the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.

Matt Gay added the extra point to make it 7-3 with 14:24 to go in the second quarter.

The Fighting Hawks responded — in 5:48 time and 14 plays, to be exact. A 26-yard field goal by Taubenheim closed the score to 7-6.

It didn’t stay that way for long. Utah fired back just over two minutes later when Huntley teamed with Carrington II on an 18-yard scoring strike.

Leading 14-6 after Gay connected on the PAT, the Utes posted their second three-and-out on defense.

Before the half was complete, both teams added field goals. Utah scored on a 33-yard kick by Gay with 1:15 left to play and Taubenheim made a 32-yarder for North Dakota with two seconds left.

The Utes led just 17-9 at the break despite holding sizable statistical advantages in total offense (261-92 yards), first downs (15-7) and time of possession (17:12-12:48).

Utah’s offense continued to rack up yardage when play resumed. Powered by a 25-yard run by Huntley, the Utes scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half. They moved 85 yards downfield on seven plays. Moss finished things off with a 5-yard burst for a TD.

Utah extended its lead to 27-9 later in the third quarter when Gay closed out the Utes’ second possession with a 32-yard field goal.

The fourth quarter produced two more scores — a 49-yard field goal by Gay and a 1-yard touchdown run from Huntley, who finished with 70 yards rushing despite being sacked three times.

“He made a lot of plays with his legs,” Taylor said of Huntley. “I thought he was in the game, engaged. I thought he saw the game well.”

Prior to Utah’s final outburst, North Dakota crossed the goal line on a 3-yard throw from Keaton Studsrud to Luke Fiedler.

“One thing that I asked our team to do was play hard for 60 minutes,” said North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert. “I think our guys did that tonight.”

The Fighting Hawks are the defending Big Sky Conference champions and preseason favorites to repeat. They entered the game ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll.