TAYLORSVILLE — Salt Lake Community College will share in a $1 million grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in partnership with the University of Utah to develop fully articulated pathways for students seeking science degrees.

According to a statement from the college, the award will also fund the establishment of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics data team to inform decisions at both institutions about how best to support students transferring from the college to the U.

A team from SLCC that includes people from both academic affairs and the student affairs division will work with U. faculty and administrators for what’s being called UPSTEM, or the Utah Pathways to STEM initiative. A significant part of the project includes increasing advising capacity for students transferring between schools.

The five-year grant will help address long-standing transfer challenges between SLCC and the U.’s College of Science, supporting SLCC’s goal of improving transfer rates and its capacity for greater inclusion within STEM fields of students from a broader diversity of backgrounds.

The U. was one of 24 institutions the medical institute chose as grant recipients that will commit to diversity and inclusion as part of its Inclusive Excellence Initiative. SLCC is the only community college partner among the group.

The goal is to develop a model of how a research-intensive institution and a community college can effectively partner by creating institutional policies to remove barriers to success and build support structures for transfer students and students from diverse backgrounds.