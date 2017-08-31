SALT LAKE CITY — How do kids cope when their brother or sister is diagnosed with a chronic medical condition or disability?

S.I.B.S. Day at Primary Children’s Hospital is a workshop designed for “Super Important Brothers and Sisters” of children with chronic illness or disabilities.

This workshop will provide a place where children can express themselves, learn from others and explore new ways to cope. Art therapy and music therapy will both be included.

The annual event for ages 5-17 is set for Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital, 100 N. Mario Capecchi Drive.

Cost is $15, including lunch. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by Saturday at 5 p.m. at intermountainhealthcare.org/calendar/pch/sibs-day-english.