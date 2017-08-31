The question on the mind of every Veyniac, "Where's Michael?" will finally be answered in "The Final Spark." The final book in the Michael Vey series is available for pre-order.

New York Times best-selling author Richard Paul Evans brings his electrifying series to a close, as announced in a recently released book trailer for "Michael Vey 7: The Final Spark."

This long-awaited series began in 2011 with "Michael Vey: The Prisoner of Cell 25." Michael Vey is not your ordinary teen. He has electrical power, but he is not alone. He and his gifted friends, the Electroclan, are hunted by Dr. Hatch and the Elgen guard. At the end of book six, "Fall of Hades," Michael is struck by lightening.

According to michaelvey.com, the final book will open with the Electorcan leaderless, and Dr. Hatch more determined to rule the world and capture the group. To make matters worse, Michael's friends are divided, the Voice is captured and Michael's mother is used as bait.

Will this be the end of the Resistance? Find out in the hair-raising finale "The Final Spark" that will release Sept. 12

