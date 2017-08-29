BOUNTIFUL — A brush fire burning uphill from a neighborhood was moving away from homes Tuesday, but homeowners were preparing to evacuate just in case.

About 150 acres had burned late Tuesday as crews fought the blaze through steep terrain near Hidden Hollow Court, 10 miles north of Salt Lake City. Teams hadn't contained any of the blaze.

A voluntary evacuation was under way, the U.S. Forest Service reported on Twitter, and a relief center was set up at an LDS Church meetinghouse on South Bountiful Boulevard.

Authorities said they're investigating what may have caused the fire that began about 4:30 p.m.

They urged residents to be ready to evacuate as several agencies battled flames burning shrubs and grass on National Forest land. A helicopter and air tankers were dropping fire retardant.

No homes were threatened, but the fire forced the closure of Salt Lake City's popular City Creek Canyon trail. Dispatchers said the canyon wasn't on fire and that the closure was a precaution.