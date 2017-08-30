The Utah Valley University women's soccer team will play its fifth and sixth-straight road games this week as the team travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to play Tulsa and Oral Roberts.

Utah Valley returns to the pitch after dropping a pair of overtime road matches last week. The Wolverines dropped a 2-1 double-overtime decision at UNLV before falling 2-1 in overtime at Cal State Northridge. All three of UVU's losses this season have come in overtime periods.

In the loss at UNLV, Sydney Fitzpatrick scored her first goal of the season after firing a bomb from 25 yards out and off the crossbar and into the net. Breanna DeWaal scored her WAC-best third goal of the season as she scored in the 60th minute at CSUN.

DeWaal leads UVU and the WAC with 21 shots and 13 shots on goal this season. She also leads the Wolverines and ranks second in the WAC with three goals through four matches. Doriana Moul and Fitzpatrick have each recorded one goal this year. Brooklyn Nielsen leads UVU in the box with 10 saves and a 1.45 goals allowed average. She also holds a .625 save percentage.

Tulsa is still searching for its first victory of the season as the Golden Hurricane enter the week with a 0-3-1 overall record. The team dropped a 2-0 decision at home to Kansas before falling 2-1 in overtime at Oklahoma. Three different TU players have scored a goal this season, including Addyson Guthrie, McKenzi McAdams and Anna Williams. Guthrie also has an assist this season and leads the Golden Hurricane with three points. Rebecca Defer has played all four matches in the box for Tulsa, recording 24 saves with eight goals allowed. Tulsa has been outshot, 82-36, by its opponents this year. Tulsa is coached by Kyle Cussen who is in his 10th year with the team.

Utah Valley and Tulsa meet on the pitch for just the second time on Friday. Utah Valley holds an all-time 1-0 lead over Tulsa with the Wolverines defeating the Golden Hurricane, 2-1, on a neutral pitch in Laramie on August 27, 2006.

Oral Roberts holds a 1-2-0 record this season. The team opened the 2017 season with a 2-1 win over WAC foe UMKC on Aug. 18. The team then dropped a pair of home matches, falling 6-2 to Loyola and 1-0 to Kansas State. The Golden Eagles will face Arkansas State on the road on Aug. 31, before returning home to take on UVU on Sept. 3. ORU has scored four goals this season with each goal scored by a different ORU play. Shayla Padilla, Amanda Dial, Jordan Langebartels and Amogelang Motau have each recorded a goal for the Golden Eagles. Padilla has also recorded an assist and leads the team with three points. Paige Vincent, Ryliegh Bohnenstiehl and Keely Hohenberger have split time in goal for ORU this season with Vincent leading the way with 16 saves. Vincent has also allowed six goals. ORU has outshot its opponents, 52-46, this season but has given up eight goals while scoring four. Oral Roberts is coached by Ryan Bush who is now in his 15th season with the team.

Utah Valley and Oral Roberts will meet on the pitch for the first time on Sunday. Utah Valley holds an all-time 14-6-1 record against teams from the Summit League.

Utah Valley will have been on the road for nearly a month before opening its home slate at Clyde Field. Following its two matches at Tulsa and Oral Roberts this week, UVU opens its home slate on Sept. 8, against Wyoming, before heading back out on the road to take on Cal State Fullerton on Sept. 10.

Friday's match at Tulsa kicks off at 11 a.m. MT, while Sunday's game at Oral Roberts begins at noon.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.