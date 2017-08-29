JENSEN, Uintah County — Recreational access at Jones Hole Creek within Dinosaur National Monument has reopened after officials found no noticeable contamination of the stream due to a septic line break at the Jones Hole Fish Hatchery.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, water samples were taken in several locations along the creek downstream from the hatchery, which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and located just outside the monument.

The test results revealed that E. coli level was extremely low and well within acceptable levels for recreational access such as swimming and fishing.