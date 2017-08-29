ZION NATIONAL PARK — Members of the public are invited to provide input on a plan to transplant desert bighorn sheep in the park to mitigate the spread of disease and support other herds around the state.

According to a statement from the National Park Service, bighorn sheep were reintroduced to the park in 1973. The population grew slowly until about 2008, when there was a rapid increase in the number of sheep in the park.

Officials say the biggest threat to the park’s bighorn sheep is disease. Without displaying symptoms themselves, domestic sheep and goats can carry strains of pneumonia that are catastrophic to bighorn herds.

Bighorn sheep, the statement said, are curious about their domestic relatives and will often attempt contact with them, which increases the chance of the spread of disease. When this happens, fatality rates of up to 90 percent of a bighorn herd can occur, with significantly lower rates of lambing for years to come.

The plan is available online at parkplanning.nps.gov/Zion. Printed copies are also available at the Zion Human History Museum inside the park. Comments will be taken until Sept. 25 and may be submitted online or in writing at: Superintendent, Zion National Park, ATTN: Bighorn Sheep EA 1, Zion Park Blvd., State route 9, Springdale, UT 84767.