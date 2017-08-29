SALT LAKE CITY — A battery in a small electronic device exploded Tuesday morning at Taylorsville High School, leaving some students with minor injuries, school officials said.

Students were in class at 9:45 a.m. when a device began smoking inside a student's backpack, said Ben Horsley, communications director for Granite School District.

The backpack with the device was sitting on the floor. The battery exploded a few moments later, according to the school district.

The explosion caused the battery to tear through the backpack, Horsley said. Chemicals from the explosion caused minor burns on two students' arms, and another student inhaled smoke.

The three students were treated on scene by Unified Fire Authority paramedics. None of the injured were taken to a hospital, according to Horsley.

After the minor disruption, classes resumed as usual Tuesday afternoon.

"Student safety is our primary concern," Horsley said. "This is clearly not any sort of intentional act to harm students. This isn't a terrorist threat. This device exploded unintentionally and completely accidentally."