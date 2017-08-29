Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 29.

Tropical storm Harvey threatens LDS temple

Tropical storm Harvey wreaked havoc through much of southeastern Texas over the weekend and on Monday, causing the Houston Temple to flood, according to the Deseret News.

"The creek became a river and the current is so strong that it’s been dangerous to even try and approach the temple," Michael Boyd, a member of the church's Olde Oaks Ward where the temple is located, told the Deseret News.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plan to help those in Texas with aid.

They also called for prayers during the storm.

"Elder Daniel Jones of the Seventy and President Marshall Hayes of the Houston Texas Temple have asked us to petition our Father in Heaven to stay the elements of this catastrophic storm so that residents of this great area may be spared the losses and devastation that are upon so many," Houston Texas North Stake President David Bertoch said in a message to nine congregations. "I know such prayers will be heard and answered. Let us exercise our faith on behalf of our afflicted brothers and sisters, all children of our Heavenly Father."

It’s official, BYU moves its game

BYU and No. 13 Louisiana State will move their game from the NRG Stadium in Houston to the Superdome in New Orleans, according to the Deseret News.

The decision to move the game was made after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc across Texas this weekend.

“First and foremost, we are keeping the citizens of the Houston region, and the thousands of first responders, in our thoughts during this very difficult time,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events. “Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with the relocation. Efforts are underway in New Orleans, and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all.”

The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

Trump says ‘all options are on the table’ for North Korea

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that “all options are on the table” after North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan, according to BBC.

Trump said in a statement that North Korea’s threats won’t be tolerated.

"The world has received North Korea's latest message loud and clear: this regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour,” the statement read. “Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

An early analysis of the missile found that it likely traveled 1,678 miles, reaching an altitude of 342 miles (less than other tests).

Operation Rio Grande cost unveiled

Operation Rio Grande will cost $67 million over the next two years, state leaders unveiled on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

State leaders said that the multijurisdictional effort to clean up the most infamous Utah neighborhood is currently slated to close in 2019.

House Speaker Greg Hughes and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said most of the costs have been “absorbed” by already established funds from budgets or plans.

But there’s still $21 million to pay. And about $6 million of that depends on Medicaid waivers.

"We really do believe we're going to get the waivers, and sooner than we originally thought," Cox said. "There are discussions going on right now, in fact, they're exchanging draft language today — that's a very good sign, meaning we're close to final approval."

Parking lot line painter has super skills

Digg shared a video of a parking lot line painter nailing his paint job with perfect accuracy.

“There's nothing more satisfying than a parking lot painter laying down a set of perfectly straight lines or a neat wheelchair icon,” according to Digg.

