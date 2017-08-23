Jimmer Fredette is part of the NBA's development league once again.

Sort of.

The former BYU guard was selected by the Memphis Hustle in the 10th round of the NBA G League expansion draft, marking the second time he has been drafted by one of the league's teams.

He was also taken in 2015 by the Westchester Knicks, with whom he spent a good part of the following season. The selections made Wednesday came from a pool of players from 2015-16 and 2016-17 NBA G League rosters.

The 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Fredette played last season in China for the Shanghai Sharks, and last month he re-signed with the Sharks on a two-year deal.

Under G League rules, the Hustle will hold Fredette's rights for two seasons.

Memphis was one of four teams to participate in the expansion draft Monday, and a number of other players with local ties were selected in addition to Fredette. The Agua Caliente Clippers (California) took former Utah Jazzman Bryce Cotton and former Salt Lake City Stars Aaron Craft and J.J. O'Brien (who began his college career at the University of Utah).

The Hustle also took Terrance Drisdom, who has been part of the Team Utah entry in The Basketball Tournament the past few years, and Jordon Crawford, who was part of Team Fredette earlier this summer.

Salt Lake City Stars hire new head coach, team president

The Stars have formally made two major staff hires this week, as Jonathan Rinehart was named team president on Tuesday and Martin Schiller was named head coach on Wednesday.

Rinehart could be a familiar name locally, as he has been with the Jazz organization for 12 years, serving the last three as the team's vice president of communications.

Schiller, whose hire has reportedly been in the works for a few months, has been an assistant coach for the National Team since 2015 with Utah assistant and former Runnin' Ute Alex Jensen.

Since 2010, the native of Vienna, Austria, has been an assistant in the German Bundesliga.