PROVO — One child was transported to a Provo hospital and about a dozen other swimmers at Seven Peaks Waterpark complained of "agitated breathing" after an apparent chlorine spill sent toxic fumes in the air Friday.

Provo Fire Department Capt. Dean York said the department received a call shortly after 5 p.m. and upon arrival, ordered the evacuation of the packed waterpark after detecting chlorine.

Paramedics evaluated about a dozen people who were complaining of breathing issues, but most did not wish to be transported by ambulance, but may have driven themselves to a hospital, he said. Crews did transport an 11-year-old boy for further evaluation at the hospital, York said.

The park was closed for the remainder of Friday night.

York said the incident will be investigated by OSHO to determine if a mechanical problem happened or if it was an accidental spill of chlorine used to treat water at the park.