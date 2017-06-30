Utah Jazz fans have long used the phrase “#Stayward” as their promotional phrase to convince star Gordon Hayward to stick around Salt Lake City.
And now that the time for Hayward’s free-agent decision has come, religiously inclined Jazz fans have perhaps appealed to a higher power for some help.
#Prayward?
Hayward, who, as expected, opted out of his contract on Thursday and became a free agent at 10:01 p.m. MDT on Friday, has met with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat and will meet with the Jazz on Monday.
Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said he’s confident the team can re-sign Hayward.
For some Utah fans, praying and asking a higher power for help has been a regular thing on social media.
NBA fans nationwide have chimed in on Hayward’s potential next move, too. Specifically, Boston Celtics fans have expressed both excitement and confidence in their team's chances.
Not to be outdone, the Miami Heat fan base has also shared its desire to see Hayward take his talents to South Beach.
To sum all fans’ thoughts: