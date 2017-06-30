Utah Jazz fans have long used the phrase “#Stayward” as their promotional phrase to convince star Gordon Hayward to stick around Salt Lake City.

And now that the time for Hayward’s free-agent decision has come, religiously inclined Jazz fans have perhaps appealed to a higher power for some help.

#Prayward?

Hayward, who, as expected, opted out of his contract on Thursday and became a free agent at 10:01 p.m. MDT on Friday, has met with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat and will meet with the Jazz on Monday.

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said he’s confident the team can re-sign Hayward.

For some Utah fans, praying and asking a higher power for help has been a regular thing on social media.

Every day should start and end with a prayer in this time of need Jazz fans. Pray for Hayward #Prayward @gordonhayward @utahjazz — Tyler E Wertz (@Twertzington) June 29, 2017

I think it's time to rebrand the #stayward campaign to #prayward... just saying, we need some help to keep him around! — Shanon Pollock (@ShanPoll) June 15, 2017

Man I would really love to see Gordon Hayward stay on the Jazz! The ring chasing>Loyalty is getting annoying — Christian Stoinev (@CAStoinev) June 30, 2017

NBA fans nationwide have chimed in on Hayward’s potential next move, too. Specifically, Boston Celtics fans have expressed both excitement and confidence in their team's chances.

I believe - strictly belief at this time - Gordon Hayward will sign with #Celtics. Won't be easy leaving #Jazz. #Heat not as much to offer. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 30, 2017

Hayward going to the Celtics would be the greatest thing in NBA history🙏☘️ — Ty Swaim (@tswaim14) June 30, 2017

Gordon Hayward is the only big free agent I see in a Celtics uni next year — Coop (@C_Ross_4) June 21, 2017

I want Gordon Hayward to be in Celtics more than the Heat tbh. — Treeeezay da 6’0 (@_BishopShonuff) June 19, 2017

He be gone ☘️ here he comes — 👑Sacramentokings👑 (@sackingsfan916) June 29, 2017

He's going to look good in Celtics green! 🍀 — Jonathan Dunphy (@Jonathan_Dunphy) June 29, 2017

All retired by Boston.



Hayward wears number 20. — Greg (@gwiss) June 30, 2017

Not to be outdone, the Miami Heat fan base has also shared its desire to see Hayward take his talents to South Beach.

Heat are going to preach family to Hayward in meeting. If that's what he values most that's the Heat way. Whole org is family oriented. — RileyisWashed (@SwaggyHeat) June 30, 2017

Gordon Hayward to the Heat needs to happen too. — Don GOAT (@_DonGOAT) June 20, 2017

I JUST WANT GORDON HAYWARD ON THE HEAT — #TrevathanHive (@KareemRon33) June 19, 2017

"But who is gonna sign Hayward?"



Pat Riley: pic.twitter.com/KR4qDOkfTM — Spencer (@HEAT_Nation305) June 19, 2017

Too bad he's talking his talents to south beach — 🌴 (@three0five_) June 29, 2017

