SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to sum up what the Utah Jazz accomplished on Friday in one emoji, scroll through your phone and tap on the fist bump.

The modern-day version of a high-five was how Jazz president Steve Starks publicly celebrated the way the organization deftly turned salary cap space into a favorable acquisition.

Hours before an extremely important free-agency period began, the Jazz landed veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick from Oklahoma City.

That OKC pick, which the Jazz received in the 2015 Enes Kanter deal, is protected if the Thunder end up in the lottery next offseason. That, however, seems even more unlikely in light of the Northwest Division rival’s stunning move to land All-Star Paul George in a lopsided deal with Indiana a few hours after Utah’s Rubio deal.

That’s the good news.

The not-so-good news?

With George teaming up with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma and All-Star guard Jimmy Butler joining forces with Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins in Minnesota, the Jazz, now in an even more loaded Northwest Division, are in need of all the help they can get to keep unrestricted free agent Gordon Hayward in the fold.

Though sources contend that Hayward hoped George Hill would be re-signed in Utah, Jazz management believes the addition of Rubio, a dynamic passer and quality defender, enhances their chances to influence the 27-year-old small forward to remain with Quin Snyder, Rudy Gobert & Co.

It will be a few days before anybody will find that out. Hayward is meeting with Miami on Saturday, Boston on Sunday and the Jazz on Monday. Hayward will then "take a deep breath" and make a decision, his agent said. Deals can't be finalized until the NBA moratorium ends on July 6.

All three teams are expected to pitch max offers at the versatile Hayward. Utah has the star’s Bird rights, so it can offer the most — $172.4 million over five seasons. The Heat and Celtics can offer him $127.8 million over four years.

It’s possible that Hayward, who wants to win now, will opt for a three-year deal, which would allow him to sign a mega-contract as a 10-year veteran in 2020. (For comparison’s sake, a player staying with his team would make $201 million over five years on a 10-year max deal.)

In the meantime, the Jazz maintained their ability to re-sign Hayward at his max salary as well as being able to match an expected offer for restricted free agent Joe Ingles without going into luxury tax territory.

Ingles could receive an offer sheet for a four-year, $60-million contract from the Orlando Magic, according to the Washington Post. Agent Mark Bartelstein, who reps Ingles and Hayward, said he's not sure where that info is coming from because Ingles hasn't met with any teams yet.

The Jazz could also look to sign a veteran at the non-taxpayer midlevel exception of $8.4 million.

Earlier this week, Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said he didn’t feel pressure to make a trade simply to make a trade or to make it appear as if the organization was trying to keep up with the Joneses or Rockets.

“For us, there’s pressure to be fundamental,” Lindsey said. “We feel that pressure if it’s December, November or right in the middle of the season, all the way until right now in the offseason.

“You capitulate to pressure, and then you overreach,” he added, “and so we want to stick to our fundamentals of team building: mindset, skills, fits, value adds, contract, production. We feel like if we just continually do that, that we’re going to be in good stead.”

Acquiring Rubio, who’s set to earn $28 million over the next two years, fits that criteria.

Rubio isn’t a great shooter, having shot a career-best 40 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three-point range last year. But the 6-foot-4 Spaniard is a gifted passer who’s averaged 8.5 assists over his six-season NBA career with Minnesota. The 26-year-old, whose game seems likely to mesh with Snyder’s preferred pass-oriented offense, has also averaged 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Gobert welcomed Rubio to Utah by tweeting, “Let’s get it @rickyrubio9.” The Stifle Tower later jokingly told a Minnesota fan “You can delete your account now” after he claimed Rubio “really, really, really doesn’t like Rudy Gobert.”

Gobert, whose four-year, $102-million contract has now kicked in, sounded optimistic about the addition of Rubio in an interview with HoopsHype.com.

“I think he can be great for us,” Gobert said. “His court vision and aggressiveness getting to the rim is going to be big. He also can be a very good defender. I’m excited.”

Ingles is expected to begin meeting with teams, including the Jazz, beginning on Saturday. The 29-year-old forward, who’s developed into a terrific 3-and-D guy, is receiving “big interest” from Memphis and has a meeting scheduled with the Clippers on Saturday, per 16WinsARing.com. Utah quickly snatched Ingles off of the waiver wire before the start of the 2014 season after the Clippers cut him, a move coach/general manager Doc Rivers later lamented.

The Jazz will have 48 hours to match any offer Ingles receives.

Depending on what happens, the 31-year-old Hill might end up lamenting not accepting the renegotiate-and-extend deal the Jazz reportedly offered him this past season. Utah tried to secure the point guard for $20 million a year, according to ESPN, but the playmaker spurned the offer. Hill was believed to be a contender for jobs in Minnesota and San Antonio, but neither of those appear to be options as Jeff Teague is headed to the T-Wolves and Patty Mills will re-sign with the Spurs, according to reports. Hill is expected to meet with New York and Denver, according to The Vertical.

