Kids in rural Utah will still have access to "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" thanks to an agreement announced Thursday between PBS and T-Mobile.

Changes from the Federal Communications Commission mandated that the translators that deliver the broadcast signals to rural areas be "repacked" to expand mobile phone wireless networks, meaning 38 million Americans living in rural counties would have lost public television, according to a news release. KUED, Utah's public broadcasting station, covers the largest geographic area in the country and would have lost more than half of its translators, according to the news release.

But now, T-Mobile has said they will cover the cost for these translators to be relocated so rural communities will not only maintain public broadcasting but also have more access to wireless networks.

"I am delighted that we have found a creative way to solve our translator issue through this initiative with T-Mobile and PBS," said James Morgese, KUED general manager, in the news release. "This is a major achievement for public television, and it solves a big problem we've been wrestling with for years."

"We are thrilled that T-Mobile sees the values that public broadcasting brings to the American people," said Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO, "and is helping to ensure that everyone — regardless of income or zip code — continues to have access to PBS, including vital emergency alerts and programs that help prepare children for success in school."