Small business owners are growing tired of lengthy delays waiting for Congress to pass much-needed legislation like Obamacare repeal. The American Health Care Act, still awaiting a vote in the Senate, will bring relief to small businesses that have seen their costs skyrocket via taxes and mandates throughout Obamacare's history, the opposite effect of what was promised.

The AHCA will make health care more affordable for small businesses and our employees, eliminating the penalties and costs that have harmed our ability to expand and create more jobs for our communities. But with each new delay, there is increasing risk that another campaign promise will fade into the background yet again.

Small business owners elected President Trump and the Republican Congress because they promised to deliver results. That led to optimism and hope that our interests would be looked after, and the crushing mandates and costs of Obamacare would be repealed. A continuation of the Congressional inaction of the past several years is not what we had in mind. The Senate must now do its job, and the small business community in Utah is calling on Sen. Hatch and Sen. Lee to keep their promises and pass the AHCA.

Kelly Fujikawa

Centerville