New stake presidents.

New Stakes

Two new stakes have been created.

A new stake has been created from the Boa Vista Brazil District. The Boa Vista Brazil Stake, which consists of the Buritis, Cambará, Canaã, Caçari and Floresta wards, was created by Elder Claudio R. M. Costa, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Edvaldo B. Pinto Jr., an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the Klein Texas Stake. The Tomball Texas Stake, which consists of the Champions, Gleannloch Farms, Inverness, Magnolia 1st, Memorial Springs, Parkway and Tomball 2nd wards, was created by Elder Von G. Keetch, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Leonard D. Greer, an Area Seventy.

BOA VISTA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 7, 2017) President — Alcenir Gomes de Souza, 41, senior legal counselor; wife, Danielle Cunha Queiroz de Souza. Counselors — Fidel Carlos Menezes da Silva Sr., 32, commercial representative, JBS; wife, Jessica Nayara Alencar Menezes Silva; Ramiz Sampaio Mota, 37, assistant administrator, CERR; wife, Ana Lucia Chee-A-Tow Barbosa Mota.

TOMBALL TEXAS STAKE: (May 21, 2017) — Samuel Gary Bikman, 48, senior vice president, Daikin/Goodman; wife, Melissa Kay Bikman. Counselors — David John Peterson, 47, product management, Hewlett-Packard; wife, Kelly Wilcox Peterson. Matthew Wayne Strader, 45, seminaries and institutes coordinator and teacher, LDS Church; wife, Jennifer N. Evans Strader.

Reorganized stakes

CAGAYAN DE ORO PHILIPPINES WEST STAKE: (May 14, 2017) — Feliciano Arrieta Santos Jr., 50, facilities management group, LDS Church; succeeding Ramon S. Siguiente; wife, Grace Rebuta Villahermosa. Counselors — Elmer Paeste Salonga, 43, business owner; wife, Jocelyn Enriquez Camino Salonga. Glorioso Andrada Buenaventura, 56, self-employed; wife, Solimar Bacangoy Gaio Buenaventura.

CHIMALTENANGO GUATEMALA STAKE: (May 7, 2017) Presient — Juan Fernando López Morales, 39, owner, Nauvoo Industries; succeeding Jesus O. Samayoa Velasquez; wife, Glenda Rosalba Méndez López. Counselors — Miguel Boris Ivan Osorio Benavente, 38, legal assistant; wife, Mariana Concepcion Martínez Osorio. Jorge David Garcia Cañénguez, 43, agricultural director, Grupo Sea; wife, Claudia Regina Lucas García.

MEXICO CITY VERGEL STAKE: (May 7, 2017) President — José Arturo Laredo Cortés, 51, business consultant; succeeding Lucio Vazquez Gonzalez; wife, Letica Vázquez Cerón. Counselors — Nora Jaime Ordóñez, 58, self-employed; wife, Ruth Flores Muñoz. Esteban Vázquez Almazán, 40, area supervisor, LDS Church; wife, Daniela Castro Encinia.