PROVO — With Jamaal Williams, BYU's all-time leading rusher, having joined the NFL's Green Bay Packers, junior Squally Canada is eager to be the Cougars’ featured running back this fall.

“I’m approaching this season like this is my year," he said. "They haven’t given out the spot yet and they’re saying it’s running back by committee. But my goal is to go in and make it my best year so far.”

As a sophomore, Canada gained 315 yards and scored two touchdowns on 73 carries.

What has he been focusing on during the offseason?

“Right now, I’m working on my vision and making my reads,” Canada said. “Last year I didn’t have any pre-snap reads. It was get in there and play, Jamaal needs a break, so do what you can do. This year is different. It’s a whole new approach. I’m the man this year. I’ve got to be able to carry the team.”

Along with Canada, BYU has several running backs that will be vying for playing time when fall camp opens, including Ula Tolutau, KJ Hall, Trey Dye, Riley Burt and Kavika Fonua.

For Canada, the biggest difference for him this year is his confidence.

“Last year my confidence level was low. I remember (in the season-opener) at Arizona, I couldn’t even eat breakfast that day I was so nervous,” he said. “Then I got in there and I false-started and my confidence level wasn’t there. I’ve watched a lot of film of myself, Jamaal and a lot of other great running backs. I’ve been watching a bunch of different running backs and trying to take what they do and put it into my game. My confidence has come back and when you have confidence, you play better. It’s definitely way over where it was last year.”