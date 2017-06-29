Utah artist Dawn Taylor envisions a world where the People’s Champion is, well, leader of the people.

Taylor recently painted a picture, called “Rock the White House,” of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s head on the rock wall of Mount Rushmore.

The painting, which you can see below, also includes Tom Hanks as The Rock’s vice president, Jimmy Fallon as chief of staff and Betty White as “Secretary of booyah,” according to a press release.

Taylor created the painting after she heard The Rock might run for president.

As the Deseret News reported, Johnson has made several indications that he plans to run for president in 2020. He told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” and reporters at GQ that he was considering a run.

Johnson has never declared officially that he will run for office.

Johnson would have some success, as he currently defeats President Donald Trump, 42 to 37 percent, in a Public Policy Polling poll.

Salt Lake City resident Leo Dirr commissioned the painting, hoping it fuels Johnson to run for office.

Dirr, who has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help make “Rock the White House 2020” T-shirts, is pretty much Utah's biggest advocate for the former professional wrestler becoming president.

“When I heard that The Rock might run for president, I immediately became obsessed with the idea,” Dirr said in a statement. “For me, it’s not laughable at all. It’s not just a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit designed to entertain us. I have never felt this strongly about a presidential candidate in my life. I want to do everything I can to show The Rock that the nation is serious about this. We want him to run and we want him to win.”

Dirr said he hopes people rally behind The Rock for president.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xx9JyhHGOiY

Dirr told the Deseret News that The Rock’s kindness makes him an ideal candidate. He said Johnson will work to unite people, rather than divide.

Johnson, who worked in professional wrestling and acting, would also learn a lot on the job, Dirr said, but would find a way to present positivity.

“I want him to run for president because I believe he's a good person with a big heart, and I think that's where we should start when we're choosing our nation's leaders,” Dirr said.

Dirr said “it might be a bit premature” to speculate about whether or not Johnson would win the Beehive State’s vote.

He said he doesn’t want to work for Johnson during the election, but rather hopes to convince him to run.

“Once he decides to run, he'll figure out how to win. He'll assemble a team of smart and capable people,” he said.

He added, “Although I'm not sure how he will find anybody better than Kellyanne Conway because I think she's basically the best in the business.”