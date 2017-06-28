SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has launched a drive to collect school supplies for refugee children living in Utah. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to Stewart’s Salt Lake and St. George offices through Aug. 11.

“There are around 25,000 refugee youth living in Utah,” Stewart said in a statement. “Many of them have had little to no education. As a father of six, I know how hard it was to get my kids ready for school each year. I can only imagine how hard it is for refugee families.”

Items that can be donated include:

Backpacks, No. 2 pencils, erasers, crayons, highlighters, glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, scissors, index cards, rulers, pocket folders, lined paper, spiral notebooks, calculators, colored pencils, pencil boxes, pens (red, blue and black), three-ring binders and graphing calculators.

Supplies can be mailed or dropped off to Stewart’s offices at 420 E. South Temple, No. 390, Salt Lake City, UT 84111; or 253 W. St. George Blvd., No. 100, St. George, UT 84770.

For more information, visit stewart.house.gov/refugeedrive.