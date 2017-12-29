It's been a year since the passing of former BYU head coach LaVell Edwards on Dec. 29, 2016. Soon after the news, tributes poured in for the football legend. DeseretNews.com has complied a list of articles memorializing Coach Edwards and his contributions to the local and national community.

Val Hale: 6 non-football lessons LaVell Edwards taught us

LaVell Edwards was a successful football coach and an extraordinary leader. We can look at examples of his leadership style to help us lead more successful lives.

Mormon leaders, NFL icons, family remember LaVell Edwards as 'remarkable,' 'monumental'

LDS leaders like President Henry B. Eyring and Elder Dallin H. Oaks joined football notables like Jim McMahon, Bronco Mendenhall, and NFL head coach Andy Reid, who took time from his Kansas City Chiefs playoff run, to pay their respects.

Dick Harmon: Player reunion between memorial and funeral for Edwards is a once in a lifetime gathering

The big banquet room under LaVell Edwards Stadium was filled wall-to-wall, standing room only as former BYU players gathered to share memories of their former coach. It included the biggest gathering of talent ever assembled.

BYU legend LaVell Edwards remembered as more than just a football coach at public memorial

To Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, perhaps the greatest emissary for Brigham Young University was legendary football coach LaVell Edwards. Hundreds of people paid their respects to Edwards on a frigid January night at the Utah Valley Convention Center.

Dick Harmon: LaVell Edwards public memorial comes after a week of mourning in Provo

LaVell Edwards received tributes and adoration at a public memorial service Friday night at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. It came at the end of a week where key BYU sports figures attended funeral services.

Watch: LaVell Edwards' public memorial service

The public memorial service for former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards took place Friday, Jan. 6, at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.

Vai's View: Leadership a big part of LaVell Edwards' legacy

When LaVell and Patti Edwards were serving an LDS Church public affairs mission in New York City, Vai Sikahema had been called to be the public affairs director for the Philadelphia region.

How LaVell Edwards changed his mind about Mormon missions and changed BYU's football culture

During his first two seasons as head coach at BYU, LaVell Edwards did what past coaches had: telling players who left on missions that he couldn't save scholarships for them. This is the story of how his thinking evolved.

Dick Harmon: With passing of BYU's LaVell Edwards, the list of iconic departures of 2016 swells with memories

Edwards joins Arnold Palmer, Muhammad Ali, Buddy Ryan and Joe Garagiola in deaths headlined throughout the 2016 calendar. It is a remarkable list of super stars lost.

Photo gallery: BYU lights up stadium in honor of LaVell Edwards

The school kept the lights on at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the night of Dec. 29 to honor its Hall of Fame coach who died that morning at the age of 86.

Mixing football and faith: A look at the church service of LaVell Edwards

In November 1984, amidst his team's pursuit of a national championship, LaVell Edwards was interviewed by the New York Times regarding the evolution of BYU's football program.

Guest commentary: LaVell Edwards meant a lot to BYU players — even the ones you never heard of

"I was honored to play for Coach E, even though I was a walk-on who hardly played for the Cougars," writes Jason Campbell for the Deseret News.

Learning from LaVell: Life's lessons far from a football field

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a LDS Church General Authority Seventy and former BYU All-American quarterback, reflects on lifelong mentoring he received following the passing of his college football coach LaVell Edwards.

Here's how LaVell Edwards' wife, son paid tribute to him when he retired from coaching

On Nov. 24, 2000, LaVell Edwards coached his final college football game, a 34-27 post-Thanksgiving victory over the University of Utah in a cold night game at Rice Eccles Stadium.

LaVell Edwards encouraged missionary service in 1984 general conference address

Edwards spoke at the Priesthood session of the October 1984 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here's a look at what he had to say.

'Better husbands, better fathers, better men.' National media look back on LaVell Edwards' legacy

National media organizations and sports reporters commented on the coach's legacy following his passing — so much so that Edwards became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

14 legendary quotes from LaVell Edwards

Many people will remember Edwards for his ability to turn a phrase. We've collected 14 great LaVell Edwards one-liners.

Peavler: 5 reasons why LaVell Edwards was great

"(His) impact on the game of football at every level is astounding," writes columnist Lafe Peavler. "His legacy on the gridiron will live on for generations to come. His impact for good on the people he associated with has changed the lives of those who worked with him."

BYU men's basketball notebook: LaVell Edwards' influence felt heavily by Dave Rose (+video)

BYU coach Dave Rose had several kind words for legendary coach LaVell Edwards following the Cougars' 89-59 win over Santa Clara the night of Edwards' death.

Video: BYU, Jazz pay tribute to Hall of Fame coach LaVell Edwards

BYU paid tribute to former Cougar football coach LaVell Edwards during the men's basketball team's game against Santa Clara on Thursday night, showing a video presentation on the scoreboard at the Marriott Center. Edwards died Thursday morning.

Ron McBride fondly recalls his special friendship with LaVell Edwards

Former Utah football coach Ron McBride shares his thoughts about his special relationship with LaVell Edwards.

Steve Young reacts to LaVell Edwards' death, says coach's top quality was a gift 'from heaven'

Steve Young, a former Brigham Young University quarterback, commented on LaVell Edwards' death while speaking to various media outlets.

Elder Holland, former players, other notables react to death of LaVell Edwards

Many who are closely connected with BYU football remember the former Cougar football coach.

LaVell Edwards, Hall of Fame football coach, leaves a remarkable legacy

Edwards will be remembered as a loyal friend and mentor, a man who was a natural at relationships. His vision of the passing game revolutionized college football in the 1970s and '80s, and his coaching style inspired a generation.

Timeline: LaVell Edwards through the years

A look at the legendary coach's life and career.