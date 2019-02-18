FARMINGTON — What are the biggest storylines in Utah boys high school basketball? Dane Stewart and Dusty Litster have you covered.

They touch on what might have been the game of the year between Timpanogos and Skyridge — a game they covered with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (1:30) — and also talk about the story of who scored the final boys basketball points at Hillcrest's soon-to-be-retired gym (3:45) before diving into the biggest storylines (6:40).

Cox plans on rejoining Litster and Stewart for Kearns vs. Wasatch on Wednesday night. Watch it live on DeseretNews.com.