PLEASANT GROVE — With the state tournament around the corner, Dane Stewart and Dusty Litster take a closer look how the regions are shaping up (6:20).

The Deseret News Rewind guys also recap their game of the week in Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove (1:30) and look at the highlights in 6A and 5A (3:10) as well as the rest of the state (6:25 and 18:30).