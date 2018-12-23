Top 5 plays: Unforgettable nights, game-winners and a backboard breaking dunk By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart @DNewsRewind Published: December 23, 2018 3:30 pm + Leave a comment 1 of 2 View 2 Items Here are the top five plays and performances from last week in boys and girls high school basketball. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart cover high school football and boys and girls basketball. Edit in DNCMS Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart @DNewsRewind Add a comment Like that? Read this. Dec. 17, 2018 Utah FBS football programs look to sign some top talent during the December signing period Dec. 17, 2018 Video: Here are the biggest surprises of the Utah high school girls basketball season Dec. 14, 2018 High school basketball: American Fork withstands Orem's big rally, hangs on for win Dec. 17, 2018 Prep football: All-region teams announced for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A Dec. 16, 2018 How much do you know about Christmas symbols? Dec. 18, 2018 Video: What are the early surprises of the high school boys basketball season?