BLUFFDALE — As the regular season comes to a close Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart take a closer look at big-time high school football performances.

They first take a look at Summit Academy's big win over Juan Diego before talking about how Lone Peak got the No. 1 seed out of Region 4 (3:30) and why Jordan and Timpanogos are some of the teams to watch in 5A (4:50) before moving on to Desert Hills' victory over rival Pine View (6:10).

The Deseret News Rewind duo also talk about some big-time performances from Box Elder, Bingham, Viewmont, Milford and why Provo is the team nobody wants to play (7:20).