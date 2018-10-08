SALT LAKE CITY — Down the stretch they come.

There's only two weeks left in the regular season and Deseret News Rewind's Dane Stewart and Dusty Litster run down all the situations in each 6A, 5A and 4A region (at the 7-minute mark).

First they talk about the penalty-filled East-Riverton game before moving on to American Fork's big win over rival Pleasant Grove (4:00). Then they head up north (4:25) to talk about the two-day game that may have decided Region 1, Farmington's recent surge and Bear River's come-from-behind win over Ridgeline. They also run down the South Sevier and Enterprise's wild finish (6:25).

In their quick-hits portion (11:00), the duo mention Davis, Cyprus, Herriman, Lone Peak, Viewmont, Highland, Jordan, Maple Mountain, Wasatch, Snow Canyon, Logan and Summit Academy.