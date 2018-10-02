Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart run down all the best games from Week 8 of the high school football season. They talk about Class 6A football in Region 1 (1:05), Region 2 (1:55) and Region 4 (2:16), then follow with 5A football in Box Elder vs. Roy (2:58), Lehi and Highland (3:21) and Alta facing Jordan (3:49) before discussing the other classifications (4:13).

Finally the Deseret News Rewind crew present their two possible Games of the Week (5:23): Riverton at East or Skyridge at Springville. Vote below: