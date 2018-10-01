PLEASANT VIEW — Who is having the best season in Utah high school football?

Deseret News Rewind's Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart take a page from college football and run down their watch list for best players in the state (7:00-minute mark).

Before they get to that, the duo break down Weber's remarkable win over Davis (1:20) and Lone Peak's stunning victory over Bingham (3:20). Litster and Stewart also talk about Olympus' last-minute victory over Highland (5:00) and Dixie taking control of Region 9 (6:00).

They also give snapshots of how the region title races are shaping up (14:20) before talking about the outstanding teams outside of the Wasatch Front (16:40).