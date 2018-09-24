HEBER CITY — High school football region play started last week, and there were a lot of surprises.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart break down the game of the week between Wasatch and Timpanogos (1:30-minute mark) before turning their attention to the best of 6A (4:00) and 5A (4:55). Litster revels in his alma mater Carbon's victory over Emery to claim the Coal Bucket for the first time in 17 years (5:50) before talking about other region openers (7:20), wondering which team could challenge Bingham (9:10) in 6A.

They also talk about the battle to be the best team in Cache Valley (11:30) before highlighting other top games and performances (12:30) from a wild Week 6 around the state.