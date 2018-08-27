DRAPER — Don't call it a comeback.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart breakdown all the high school football action from Week 2 while giving a spotlight to the teams that rebounded with impressive victories.

They first take a look at last week's Deseret News Rewind Game of the Week where Corner Canyon knocked off Riverton (1:30) before moving on to highlights from 6A (3:20), 5A (4:40) and the best of rest — including a recap of the wild finish between Kanab and Beaver (5:40). Then they pick out the notable rebound teams (7:10) before wrapping it up with their quick hits from around the state (12:40).