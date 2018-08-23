1 of 2
Week 2 has a lot of excellent games to watch. Dane Stewart and Dusty Litster break it all down for you, discussing — among other games — Bingham at East (1:05-minute mark), Corner Canyon at Riverton (1:35), American Fork at Timpview (2:00), Juan Diego at Judge Memorial (3:10), Summit Academy at Grantsville (4:00), Davis at Viewmont (5:00) and Alta at Woods Cross (5:30).

The Deseret News is streaming at least 12 games tomorrow night, including:

Bear River at Box Elder, 7 p.m.

Carbon at Payson, 7 p.m.

Corner Canyon at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Emery at Grand, 7 p.m.

Evanston (Wyoming) at Altamont, 7 p.m.

Granger at Olympus, 7 p.m.

North Summit at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

South Summit at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Spanish Fork at Spingville, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Grantsville, 7 p.m.

Can't decide what to watch? Deseret News Rewind Live will bounce around the state, making sure you don't miss any of the exciting action during Friday night.

