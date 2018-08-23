Week 2 has a lot of excellent games to watch. Dane Stewart and Dusty Litster break it all down for you, discussing — among other games — Bingham at East (1:05-minute mark), Corner Canyon at Riverton (1:35), American Fork at Timpview (2:00), Juan Diego at Judge Memorial (3:10), Summit Academy at Grantsville (4:00), Davis at Viewmont (5:00) and Alta at Woods Cross (5:30).
The Deseret News is streaming at least 12 games tomorrow night, including:
Bear River at Box Elder, 7 p.m.
Carbon at Payson, 7 p.m.
Corner Canyon at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Emery at Grand, 7 p.m.
Evanston (Wyoming) at Altamont, 7 p.m.
Granger at Olympus, 7 p.m.
North Summit at Duchesne, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
South Summit at Morgan, 7 p.m.
Spanish Fork at Spingville, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Grantsville, 7 p.m.
