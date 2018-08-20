HIGHLAND — It's back-to-school time and that means Deseret News Rewind's Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart are back with high school football highlights and analysis.

The duo breakdown the DNR Game of the Week (1:20), focus on what happened in 6A (3:00), 5A (3:45) and talk about Green Canyon's upset of Pine View and South Summit's great start (4:45).

Dane and Dusty then give their first impressions of Week 1 (6:00) and go through all the region battles (11:00).

Have a top play or story that they missed? Tweet #DNRT5 at @DNewsRewind.