OREM — The Deseret News is livestreaming the 6A baseball tournament, live from UCCU (formally Brent Brown) Ballpark on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Saturday's one-loss bracket

Copper Hills (14-12) vs. Northridge (14-12), 11 a.m.

Pleasant Grove (15-12) vs. Hunter (15-11), 1:30 p.m.

Cyprus (18-8) vs. Lone Peak (11-14), 4:30 p.m.

Riverton (18-9) vs. Weber (15-12), 7 p.m.

Monday's quarterfinals

Bingham (18-9) vs. Davis (20-6), 4:30 p.m.

Clearfield (15-11) vs. American Fork (21-6), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's one-loss bracket

Teams TBD

Wednesday's semifinals

Teams TBD

Friday's championship

Teams TBD