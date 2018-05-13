High school baseball analysis: What the playoff field looks like in 6A state baseball By Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart @DNewsRewind Published: May 13, 2018 9:30 pm Updated: 10 minutes ago + Leave a comment Deseret News Rewind's Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart break down what to watch for during the 6A state baseball tournament. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart cover high school football and boys and girls basketball. Edit in DNCMS Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart @DNewsRewind Add a comment Like that? Read this. yesterday Boys soccer: Desert Hills claims first state title in school history with 4-0 win over Park City May 11, 2018 High school softball: Weather pushes 4A, 3A, 2A tourneys back to next week Entertainment May 3, 2018 Quiz: How much do you really know about Star Wars? 22 hours ago Boys soccer: 2A state title belongs to Waterford again, thanks to 3-0 victory over Rowland Hall May 11, 2018 High school track: 6A region championship recaps yesterday High school boys tennis: Orem claims 4A state title with dominant performance