SPANISH FORK — The Deseret News is livestreaming the entire 2A softball tournament. First-round action starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Complex.

Today's schedule

Field 1

Gunnison Valley (14-7) vs. Altamont (13-6), 10 a.m.

Duchesne (17-6) vs. Beaver (10-8), noon

Parowan/Millard loser vs. Kanab (8-12), 2 p.m.

North Sevier/Enterprise loser vs. Piute (4-18), 4 p.m.

Field 2

North Sevier (7-14) vs. Enterprise (16-10), 10 a.m.

Parowan (15-8) vs. Millard (11-10), noon

Duchesne/Beaver loser vs. Rowland Hall (4-8), 2 p.m.

Gunnison/Altamont loser vs. Panguitch (5-14), 4 p.m.