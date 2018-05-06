Kristin Murphy,
Pearl Patel and Parsh Patel make signs before the Utah Jazz play the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 4, 2018.

The Utah Jazz will try to avenge Friday's loss and even up the series 2-2 before the series heads back to Houston.

Here's how to follow the pivotal Game 4:


The basics

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

Sunday, 6 p.m. MDT

Vivint Arena (18,043)

Salt Lake City

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Fan Fest: Starting at 4 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise.

TV: TNT

Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM


Live coverage


Series schedule

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92

Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

* - if necessary

