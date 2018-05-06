The Utah Jazz will try to avenge Friday's loss and even up the series 2-2 before the series heads back to Houston.
Here's how to follow the pivotal Game 4:
The basics
Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
Sunday, 6 p.m. MDT
Vivint Arena (18,043)
Salt Lake City
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Fan Fest: Starting at 4 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise.
TV: TNT
Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM
Live coverage
A Twitter List by desnewssports
Series schedule
Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96
Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108
Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92
Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday 6 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, TBD, ESPN*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*
* - if necessary