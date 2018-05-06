The Utah Jazz will try to avenge Friday's loss and even up the series 2-2 before the series heads back to Houston.

Here's how to follow the pivotal Game 4:

The basics

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

Sunday, 6 p.m. MDT

Vivint Arena (18,043)

Salt Lake City

Fan Fest: Starting at 4 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise.

TV: TNT

Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM

Live coverage

Series schedule

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston 113, Utah 92

Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

* - if necessary