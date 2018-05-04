The Utah Jazz surprised the Houston Rockets with a 116-108 victory in Game 2 to even this Western Conference semifinal best-of-seven series. Now the Jazz are back home, wearing their "City" uniforms.
Here's how to follow the pivotal Game 3:
The basics
Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz
Friday, 8:30 p.m. MDT
Vivint Arena (18,043)
Salt Lake City
Fan Fest: Starting at 6 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise.
TV: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN
Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM
Live coverage
Series schedule
Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96
Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108
Game 3: Houston at Utah, Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, May 6, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*
* - if necessary