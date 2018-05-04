The Utah Jazz surprised the Houston Rockets with a 116-108 victory in Game 2 to even this Western Conference semifinal best-of-seven series. Now the Jazz are back home, wearing their "City" uniforms.

Here's how to follow the pivotal Game 3:

The basics

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

Friday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

Vivint Arena (18,043)

Salt Lake City

Fan Fest: Starting at 6 p.m., the team will host a fan fast on the plaza outside Vivint Arena. The fan fest will include a beer garden, face painters, balloon artists, sign makers and DJ music, as well as a pop-up Utah Jazz team store where fans can purchase playoff and team merchandise.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1280 AM, 97.5 FM

Live coverage

Series schedule

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston at Utah, Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, May 6, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

* - if necessary