OKLAHOMA CITY — Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant pushed rookie Donovan Mitchell through a series of drills following Wednesday’s shootaround Monday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Mitchell didn’t appear to be limping with the left foot contusion, but the first-year guard is still listed as questionable heading into Game 2 of Utah’s playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder today at 7 p.m.

“I’m real determined on playing but if my body can’t, I’m not going to push it now and then not be available the rest of the series,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s a matter of being smart with it as well as understanding that I do want to play so it’s tough for me because I want to play through anything, but I’ve got to be smart with it as well.”

Donovan Mitchell puts in work at shootaround ahead of Game 2 with assistant coach Johnnie Bryant. pic.twitter.com/y72Di6Vg6N — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 18, 2018

Mitchell said he stubbed his toe in Sunday’s playoff debut after being tripped up on a driving layup in the third quarter.

He scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but couldn’t finish the game as the Jazz fell to OKC, 116-108. He said he felt “pretty good” during shootaround but will ultimately make his final decision after going through more pregame work before the tipoff.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to the training room as much as I have the past two days,” Mitchell said. “Just nonstop treatment, just continuing to work on it, even while I’m sleeping, and just finding ways to make sure I can recover as fast as possible.”