The inaugural 6A boys basketball state tournament tips off this Tuesday with four games each at Weber State and Utah Valley University, and its no secret who the favorite is.

No. 1 Lone Peak didnt lose to an in-state opponent all year, and heads into the playoffs with the top scoring offense in 6A averaging 76 points per game.

To claim its first state title since 2014, Lone Peak might have to beat Pleasant Grove one more time. The Vikings played Lone Peak tough in both region meetings this year, losing by five combined points.

Region 1 champion Fremont and Region 2 champion Kearns are both on the same side of the bracket as Pleasant Grove, and will hope to emerge from that top bracket for a shot at Lone Peak in the final.

In alphabetical order, these are the teams that have qualified for the 6A boys state basketball and what to expect over the next week of playoff basketball.