The first Early Signing Period for college football is here, and we have you covered for all that is happening on the Utah football front.

Here is the list of Letter of Intent signings for the Utes. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Jack Tuttle, 6-4, 189, San Marcos, Calif., quarterback, is rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports whos been committed to the Utes for over a year. He competed in the Elite 11 last summer and has also garnered interest from several Power 5 schools, including Alabama, USC and Wisconsin.