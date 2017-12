SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and Utah State play each other for the first time in more than seven years while BYU guard McKay Cannon faces his old team Weber State in the first-ever Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena on Saturday.

Here's the schedule:

Utah (6-2) vs. Utah State (5-5)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Weber State (4-4), BYU (7-2)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST Vivint Arena

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

