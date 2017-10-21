Adam Fondren, Deseret News
FILE: Weber State Wildcats defensive lineman Cardon Malan (44) talks with the coordinators on the phone as the Weber State Wildcats host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Ogden on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Cantwell had 236 total yards and passed for two touchdowns to help Weber State beat Cal Poly 17-3 Saturday night.

Cantwell was 14-of-23 passing for 182 yards with one interception and had 11 carries for 54 yards while the Weber State (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) defense forced four turnovers and four three-and-outs.

Kawika Tupuola sacked Jake Jeffrey on fourth-and-2 and, five plays later, Cantwell hit David Jones for a 26-yard touchdown and then ran in to 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter. Cal Poly's Casey Sublette hit a 43-yard field goal just before halftime and Trey Tuttle made a 37-yarder early in the third quarter to make it 11-3. Drew Batchelor's 35-yard TD catch with 14:54 to play capped the scoring.

Cal Poly (0-7, 0-4) has lost eight in a row overall, dating to a 35-21 loss to San Diego in the 2016 FCS playoffs, and its seven-game skid is longest single-season losing streak since going 0-10 in 1965. The Mustangs, who led the FCS in rushing yards per game each of the previous four seasons, were limited to a season-low 106 on 41 carries.

